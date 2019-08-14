New
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$140 $267
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $127, although we saw it for $10 less in June (which was a best ever price.) Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • USB 2.0 port
  • Model: LC-40Q3070U
