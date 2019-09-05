New
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$150 $250
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen for any 40" HDTV with Roku. Buy Now

Features
  • Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control support
  • WiFi-only (no Ethernet)
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Dual 5.5-watt speakers
  • Model: LC-40LB601U
