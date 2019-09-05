Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sharp 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen for any 40" HDTV with Roku. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Electric Express via Rakuten offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR IPS Flat Ultra HD Smart Television with ThinQ AI for $296.90. Coupon code "XP30D" cuts that price to $266.90. With free shipping, that's $26 under our July mention (which included $53 Rakuten points) and the best outright price we've seen. (It is a low today by $30.) It's also a great price for a newly-released, big-brand TV. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
