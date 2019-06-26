New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$170 w/ $22 in Rakuten points
free shipping
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Sharp 240-watt 5-Disc Bluetooth Mini Shelf Stereo System in Black for $199.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $169.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.97 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Features
- 5-CD player
- Cassette player
- Plays CD/R-RW discs
- WMA, mp3 playback
- Digital AM/FM tuner
- USB
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$59
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $51 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Adorama · 3 wks ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$152 $179
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $178.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $152.12. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $48). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$308
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $308.48 with free shipping. That's $70 under last week's mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $189
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 39.6" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $59.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: LC-40Q3070U
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Sharp 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$238 $400
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Sharp 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $237.57. That's $127 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-50Q7030U
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV
$180 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p native resolution
- Roku streaming apps
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: LC-40Q5020U
