That's a savings of $99 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $108 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $111 less than the best deal for a new unit today.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
It's $33 under what Home Depot charges for this kit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
