Walmart · 1 hr ago
Shark Rocket Self-Cleaning Brushroll Corded Stick Vacuum
$99 $240
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 25-foot cord
  • self-cleaning roller
  • converts to a hand-held vacuum
  • Model: ZS352
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
