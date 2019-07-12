New
Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Upright Vacuum
$140 $300
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the 8-lb. Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Upright Vacuum for $139.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40, although most retailers charge $200 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • converts to a hand vacuum
  • LED lights on the nozzle and hand vacuum
  • swivel steering
  • extension wand
  • large, removable dust cup
  • crevice and pet hair tools, dusting brush, Hard Floor Genie with microfiber pad, and on-board storage clip
  • Model: HV321
Details
