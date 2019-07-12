New
$140 $300
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the 8-lb. Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Upright Vacuum for $139.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40, although most retailers charge $200 or more. Buy Now
Features
- converts to a hand vacuum
- LED lights on the nozzle and hand vacuum
- swivel steering
- extension wand
- large, removable dust cup
- crevice and pet hair tools, dusting brush, Hard Floor Genie with microfiber pad, and on-board storage clip
- Model: HV321
Details
Comments
Walmart · 3 days ago
Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$200 $349
free shipping
Walmart offers the Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Sage for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Features
- anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter
- noise reduction
- dual brushroll
- Model: AX950
Amazon · 2 days ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$37 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
eBay · 2 days ago
Dyson at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Armor All 3-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$32 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $31.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Tips
- Northern Tool currently offers the same deal with free shipping.
Features
- 6-foot hose and 10-foot cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleeve
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner
$30 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 9 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Shark Garment Stand Steamer
$54 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- does not spit water
- use on clothes, curtains, and other fabrics
- Model: GS300
