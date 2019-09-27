New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Shark Rocket DeluxePro 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum
$100 $170
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for any DeluxePro model by $80. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MultiFLEX Technology for reach under furniture and compact storage
  • under 10 lbs.
  • bare-floor cleaning
  • LED lights
  • converts to handheld that weighs less than 4 lbs.
