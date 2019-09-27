Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find for any DeluxePro model by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $99 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $56. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $59 under our mention of a new unit from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $21 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw it for $5 less in July. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
