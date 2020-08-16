That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- pet hair pickup
- swivel steering
- 2 speeds (for carpet & bare floor)
-
Expires 8/16/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $129 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- self-cleaning brushroll
- up to 40 minutes of runtime
- MultiFLEX wand
That's $10 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This deal is for members only.
- 5" crevice tool
- pet multi-tool
- 25-foot power cord
- LED lights
- Model: HV345
With coupon code "034APEX", that's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $10 and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- DuoClean brush roll
- pet multi-tool
- 12" crevice tool
- flexible hose
- precision duster
- home and car detail kit
- accessory bag
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
That's $110 off list and within $4 of the lowest outright price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Dyson via Newegg.
- motorized cleaner head
- 2 tier radial cyclones
- up to 20-minutes fade-free suction
- converts to handheld unit
- includes docking station
- Model: 247434-02
Save up to 50% on a selection of refurbished vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
With the $30 Ting Credit, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.1" 3120x1440 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: LMQ850QM
It's $550 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Gray.
- 8 vibrating points
- 5 massage modes
- 2 intensity levels
- 2 side pockets and 2 cup holders
- wear-resistant linen
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
Sign In or Register