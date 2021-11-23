That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's
- extendable hose
- brushroll shutoff
- dusting brush & crevice tool
-
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- under 8-lbs.
- swivel steering
- converts into a hand vac
- includes Dust-Away hard floor attachment & 1 washable microfiber pad
- Model: HV301
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- DuoClean PowerFins
- self-cleaning brushroll
- removeable hand vacuum
- Model: IZ462H
Use coupon code "ENJOY15" and redeem the $60 in Kohl's Cash to bag the best deal we could find by $98. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- 11" cleaning path
- 30-ft cord
- Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll
- includes upholstery tool, crevice tool, and pet power brush
- Model: AZ1002
Assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Koh's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from October 25 to 31.
- 25-foot long power cord
- crevice and stair tools
- Model: NV105
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
Keep the floors and air clean during the most wonderful time of the year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off).
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
That's the best price we could find by $12 and a great deal in general for a Nautica polo. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Mirage Blue pictured)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That's the best deal we could find by $36. Buy Now at Target
- 3 levels of steam control
- 1 rectangle mop head, 1 triangle mop head
- 1 washable pocket pad, 1 washable triangle pocket pad
- filling flask
- 22-foot power cord
- Model: S3601
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- washable microfiber pads
- 11" cleaning path width
- removable water tank
- 18-foot power cord
- Model: S1000
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- HEPA filter
- large dust cup
- LED headlights
- self-cleaning brushroll
- Model: ZU632
It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-fan airflow
- Shark Anti-Allergen HEPA filter
- Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts
- Model: HE601
Sign In or Register