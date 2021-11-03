That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- brushroll shutoff
- extendable hose
- dusting brush & crevice tool
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
Assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Koh's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from October 25 to 31.
- 25-foot long power cord
- crevice and stair tools
- Model: NV105
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- HEPA filter
- large dust cup
- LED headlights
- self-cleaning brushroll
- Model: ZU632
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- A 6-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- self cleaning brushroll
- settings for bare floors and small area rugs, and one for carpet
- Model: QS360QS
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for a savings of $15, which puts it $17 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo Official via eBay.
- weighs 3.3-lbs.
- 2,200mAh battery
- HEPA filtration system
- adjustable extension tube
- up to 28 mins runtime per charge
- Model: XL-618A
It's $4 under our mention from last December, a savings of $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Apply coupon code "75Y5W5KV" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Unique Yard via Amazon.
- 3.7-volt 4,000mAh lithium battery
- includes flat and brush nozzles
- 9,000Pa suction
- 120ml dust bin
- LED light
- foldable
It's marked at 20% off and is a good price for a 2-in-1 vacuum. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo via eBay.
- 23-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 0.8-liter capacity
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-fan airflow
- Shark Anti-Allergen HEPA filter
- Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts
- Model: HE601
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- Includes: Shark ION Robot Vacuum, Charging Dock, Two Side Brushes, Filter.
- WiFi enabled
- 120-min runtime
- Works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: AV752
- UPC: 622356563826
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- advanced odor lock
- Clean Sense IQ
- up to 1,000-st. ft. coverage
- remote control
- Model: HE405
That's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self Cleaning Brushroll
- Advanced Navigation
- Compatible with Alexa
- WiFi
- Model: AV993
- UPC: 622356565684
