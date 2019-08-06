- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Meh offers the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum with two Power Packs for $179 plus $5 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $166. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $127.99. WIth free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $28 less last December. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Shark Rocket Complete Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum with DuoClean in Blue for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $68 outside another Electronic Express storefront. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Ion S86 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Apex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Sage for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in Grey on Blue Violet for $50.36 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price today by $97. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka EasyClean Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell PowerForce Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $34.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.95. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Shark Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum in Plum Purple for $190.28 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most charge $220 or more. Buy Now
