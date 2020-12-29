Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Zethus Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $349.99 ($50 off).
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Dozens of office & gaming chairs are discounted, many back down to their Black Friday prices. Plus, they all get free shipping Shop Now at Staples
- Union & Scale FlexFit Kroy Mesh Task Chair for $119.99 (pictured, $55 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Home Depot
- lumbar support
- adjustable height
- dual-wheel designer casters
- Model: Anniston V1
Shop and save on a selection of office chairs in various styles from managers chairs to executive chairs. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Calusa Mesh Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $99.99 ($120 off and a low by $30).
That's a savings of $22. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- lumbar support
- adjustable height armrests
- 250-lb. max capacity
- seat height adjusts from 36.22" to 39.96"
- seat measures 21.8" x 20.9''
- suitable for most floor types
- caster wheels
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
Save on laptops, printers, flash drives, task chairs, planners, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order by 12/23 5pm local time to get your order delivered by 12/24.
- In store pickup is also available for many items, depending on local stock.
Sign In or Register