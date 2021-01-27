New
DSW · 47 mins ago
Shapewear & Hosiery at DSW
60% off
free shipping

Of the 57 items on sale, almost 40 drop to $10 or less after coupon code "SHAPE60". Shop Now at DSW

Tips
  • DSW VIP members get free shipping. (It's free to join.)
  • Pictured are the Spanx Women's Power Panties Shaping Shorts for $9.20 after "SHAPE60" (low by $23).
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHAPE60"
  • Expires 2/13/2021
