They're $14 under list price. Buy Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99.
- They're available in the color Bronze.
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at EyeBuyDirect
- In Small only.
- Anti-glare, anti-scratch, and other lens customizations are available at extra cost.
Apply coupon code "N9RCMPYP" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black Frame Bluelight pictured).
- Sold by Stylishfort via Amazon.
- lightweight and flexible TR90 material frame
- includes blue light test electric torch, blue light test card, non-slip buckle, cleaning cloth, and glasses pouch and box
Clip the $6 clippable coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to put it a buck under our October mention and about $7 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- contains HA, a moisturizing ingredient found naturally in eyes
- conditions, disinfects, rinses, and stores soft contact lenses in a contact lens case
- Model: 623588
Save on a variety of styles with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99.
With these discounted frames, you can get a complete pair from $11.95. If you spend $60 or more, apply coupon code "FS2020" to get free shipping. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95 for orders under $60.
Shop a variety of styles from $10. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99.
Apply coupon code "BLUE40" to save. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.96; otherwise, orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register