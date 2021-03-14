New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Shamrock Clover Stud Earrings
$20 $89
free shipping

These won't arrive in time for St. Patrick's Day, but there's always next year... Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jewelry.com via eBay
Features
  • Green cubic zirconia in sterling silver
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry eBay
Women's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register