New
Fanatical · 24 mins ago
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for PC (Steam)
$17 $60

That's the lowest price we could find for this version by $3. Additionally, when you spend over $10, you'll bag Valhalla Hills for free. Buy Now at Fanatical

Tips
  • This game is rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up.
Features
  • includes the base game, Definitive upgrade, Deluxe Extras DLC, and Croft Edition Extras DLC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/8/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games Fanatical
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register