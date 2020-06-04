New
Fanatical · 1 hr ago
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Steam) for PC
$17 $60
digital download

It's the lowest price we could find for this edition by $37. Buy Now at Fanatical

Tips
  • This game is rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up.
Features
  • includes the base game, Definitive upgrade, Deluxe Extras DLC, and Croft Edition Extras DLC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals PC Games Fanatical
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register