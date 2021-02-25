New
Steam · 59 mins ago
$3.99 $40
It's the best deal we could find by $2, but most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Steam
Features
- PC Gamer awarded it 92/100, calling it "one of the greatest stealth games of the last decade"
Details
Expires 2/26/2021
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
2 wks ago
Garfield Kart for PC
free
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
Features
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
5 days ago
Syberia II for PC
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Shop Now
Features
- realistically detailed 3D environments
- original and captivating storyline
Ends Today
Epic Games Store · 6 days ago
Rage 2 for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Swimsanity for PC
free w/ Prime
That's $15 less than you'd pay on Steam. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- underwater shooter w/ 8 game modes
Steam · 22 hrs ago
Steam Game Specials
Up to 75% off
Download all the games and save! Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- Pictured is Galactic Civilizations III for $13.59 ($26 off).
Features
- digital download
Steam · 5 days ago
EA Sale at Steam
up to 75% off
digital download
Save on a variety of games such as Sims 4, Battlefield V, Titanfall 2, and more. Shop Now at Steam
Steam · 1 mo ago
EA Play 1-Month Sub (Steam)
99 cents $5
Get your first month of EA Play via Steam for just a buck – that's a $4 savings. Buy Now at Steam
Tips
- For first-time subscribers only.
Features
- full access to games including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Mass Effect, Battlefield, and Peggle
Steam · 1 wk ago
Mount & Blade Franchise Sale at Steam
Up to 75% off
Tips
- Pictured is Mount & Blade: Warband for $4.99 ($15 off).
Features
- 6 different games
