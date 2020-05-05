Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save big on sewing tables, chairs, cabinets, dressforms, and more; plus, save an additional $7.99 per order with their free shipping offer. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save on over 600 items with prices starting at $1.49. Shop Now at Best Buy
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $5, comforter sets start at $24, and men's shoes are priced as low as $18. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Normally restricted by a paywall of $10 for the initial 30-day introductory period and $16 for every 30-days thereafter, that's both a great deal and another source of information to add to your arsenal. Shop Now at New York Times
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
There's a huge variety of products to save on, and not just fabrics, but also organization and storage, crafts, baking supplies, and more. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
