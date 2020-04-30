Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Sew Ready Hobby and Fabric Cutting Table
$155 $165
free shipping

You'll pay $200 or more for this versatile crafts table elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • two wire mesh drawers
  • one lower shelf
  • work surface expands up to 55.25" x 31.5"
  • height adjusts from 31.5" to 38.75"
  • casters
