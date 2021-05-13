Sevylor Colossus 300 3-Person Inflatable Boat for $70
New
Big Lots · 43 mins ago
Sevylor Colossus 300 3-Person Inflatable Boat
$70
free shipping

That's $5 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Big Lots

Features
  • heavy-duty PVC construction
  • multiple air chambers
  • up to 3-person capacity
  • double lock valves
  • includes oars
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Big Lots Sevylor
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register