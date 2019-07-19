Walmart offers the Sevylor Colossus 3-Person Inflatable Boat for $60.65 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- heavy-duty PVC construction
- multiple air chambers
- airtight system is guaranteed not to leak
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart offers the Sun Dolphin 5-Person Sun Slider Pedal Boat with Canopy in Blue for $479.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's a $40 drop from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $173.) Buy Now
- Own a big truck and have good friends? You can also opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee.
- designed for up to 2 adults and 3 children
- adjustable seating
- built-in cooler and rod holders
- Model: 72141
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float for $13.49 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- 53" diameter
- designed for 1 person
- 2 grab handles
- 2 cupholders
- Model: 58825EU
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves in several colors (Black pictured) for $74 with free shipping. That's $15 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- measures 28.2" x 51.3" x 53.6"
