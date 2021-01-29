New
Seville Corner Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
$18 $22
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "SALE" to drop it to $3 less than Seville Classics' direct price, excluding padding. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • iron construction
  • great for organizing plates, bowls, & other fine China
  • measures 10" x 10.23" x 8 58"
  • Code "SALE"
  • Expires 2/1/2021
