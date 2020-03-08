Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Seville Classics Commercial Stainless Steel Top Worktable
$90 $150
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • measures 24" x 49.5" x 38.75"
  • NSF-certified
  • weight capacity of 1,000-lbs for table and 500-lbs for shelf
  • Model: SHE18308B
