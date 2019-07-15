Walmart offers the Seven7 Men's Slim Straight-Fit Jeans in Rinse for $12.14. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from 30x30 to 38x32
Published 47 min ago
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Factory-second items have barely perceptible blemishes or slight irregularities that do not affect fit, performance, or longevity
- select waist sizes 34 to 50
- select inseams 38 to 36
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
