Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sesame Street Friendly Monsters 3-Piece Gift Set
$9 $27
pickup at Walmart

That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Should you choose to ship, orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • multiple teething surfaces
  • Model: 12440
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
