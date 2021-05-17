Serveware at Macy's: up to 40% off + extra 15% off
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Serveware at Macy's
up to 40% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/$25

Take an extra 15% via "SUMMER" and deck out your summer family get-togethers with new serving trays, spoon rests, napkin holders, salad sets, serving bowls, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured is The Cellar Chip 'N Dip Bowl for $29.74 after coupon ($20 off)
  • Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUMMER"
  • Expires 5/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dinnerware Macy's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register