Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 54 mins ago
Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow 2-Pack
$20 $23
same-day pickup at JCPenney

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use code "BUYNOW4" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • moisture wicking
  • standard/queen size
  • 85% polyester and 15% rayon from bamboo
  • medium density
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BUYNOW4"
  • Expires 1/13/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bedding JCPenney Serta
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register