JCPenney · 42 mins ago
Serta Sleeptrue Lindridge Firm Mattress
from $479
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $821 off list price. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "COOLBUY9" to get the discount.
Features
  • Twin for $479 ($821 off)
  • Twin XL for $499 ($926 off)
  • Full for $549 ($1,026 off)
  • Queen for $599 ($1,101 off)
  • Split Queen for $709 ($1,241 off)
  • King or Cal King for $849 ($1,551 off)
  • Code " COOLBUY9"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 42 min ago
