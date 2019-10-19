New
JCPenney · 49 mins ago
Serta Sleeptrue Lindridge Firm Mattress
from $471
free shipping

That's a savings of between $829 and $1,551 (as below). Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "BLAC43" to get these prices.
  • Note: Shipping adds $75 for the smaller sizes.
  • Twin for $471.27 ($829 off)
  • Twin XL for $518.49 ($907 off)
  • Full for $565.73 ($1,009 off)
  • Queen for $612.94 ($1,087 off)
  • Split Queen for $716.83 ($1,233 off)
  • King or Cal King for $849.06 ($1,551 off)
  • Code "BLAC43"
