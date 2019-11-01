New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Serta Power Recliner
$235 $399
free shipping

That's a $5 drop since last week and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several styles (Brown Fabric pictured)
  • push-button power recline with steel mechanisms
  • deep body cushions
  • measures 37.75" x 38" x 41"
  • Model: CR-48044
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart Serta
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register