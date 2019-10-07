New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Serta Manchester Sofa Bed with Storage
$530 $650
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $240. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Ebony or Brown
  • Eucalyptus wood frame
  • faux leather upholstery
  • Model: SCAVO2S3L10EBY
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Serta
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register