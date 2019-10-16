New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Serta Manchester Sofa Bed with Storage
$472 $650
free shipping

That's a $58 drop from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $45. (Most merchants charge at least $737.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black or Java
  • converts from a sofa to a lounger or a bed
  • under-seat storage
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Serta
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register