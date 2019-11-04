New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Serta Chelsea Convertible Sofa Futon
$113 $250
free shipping

That's $7 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Bed Bath & Beyond offers the same price.
  • converts to a sofa, lounger, and bed
  • measures about 66" x 33" x 29.5"
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Model: SC-CRYS3LU2051
  • Published 44 min ago
