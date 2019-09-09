Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by about $45.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Serta Push-Button Power Recliner with Deep Body Cushions in Brown for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low by $46.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa in Navy for $134 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Winston Leather Gel Reclining Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Set in Cognac for $1,699 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $169.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $275. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors (Marble pictured) for $235.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $234.99. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Serta Perfect Sleeper Baymist Cushion Firm Pillowtop Queen Mattress Set for $398 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $39.80 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $100 under our May mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register