Walmart · 40 mins ago
Serta Chelsea 3-Seat Multi-function Upholstery Fabric Sofa
$113 $130
free shipping

That's $7 below our mention from January and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Java pictured)
  • measures 66.1" x 33.1" x 29.5"
  • multi-functional sofa, lounger, and bed
  • hardwood frame with metal legs
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
