Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Serta Big & Tall Fabric Manager Office Chair
$39 $100
free shipping

That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Beige
  • Fabric upholstery
  • Supports up to 300-lbs.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Chairs Walmart Serta
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register