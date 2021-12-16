Save $300 on each of the sizes, as listed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The sizes:
- Full for $399
- Queen for $499
- King for $599
- Choose curbside pickup where available – otherwise, a $79 delivery fee will apply.
That's the lowest price we could find by $221. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 3" to 12" stackable legs
- gravity release
- wireless remote w/ head and foot articulation
- Model: 500818819-7550
That's $300 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The price varies by ZIP code.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
Choose from 9 mattresses and get a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Memory Foam Mattress from $1,399 ($300 savings)
Bundle foundations, pillows, and bedding to save on a new Purple mattress. Shop Now at Purple
Shop mattresses from $999 and gifts from $29. Plus, buy one pillow, get one free. Shop Now at Tempur-Pedic
That's a $21 under our August mention, and you'd pay $250 more at Target or Walmart. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 3" memory foam top layer, 4" comfort foam middle layer, and 5" support foam bottom layer
- cooling and moisture-wicking knit cover
- minimal motion transfer
- CertiPUR-US certified
- Model: F03-00109-QN0
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Grey (pictured), Cream, or Beige.
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10 heat settings
- 18" deep pocket
- auto shut off timer
- Model: ST55-0072
