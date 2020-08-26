New
GOG · 44 mins ago
Serious Sam: The First Encounter for PC
free

Steam charges $6 for this, the game that started it all. ("All" being a semi-successful B-level shooter franchise.) Shop Now at GOG

  • Click the top banner on the homepage to be taken to another, smaller banner, where clicking a button within the smaller banner (but not the banner itself, which will take you to the game's product page, where the "Buy now" button will take you back to the first banner at the top of the homepage) will add the game to your library.
  • GOG, there has to be a better way.
  • includes the soundtrack
