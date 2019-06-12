New
JCPenney · 33 mins ago
Sephora Collection 15mL Beauty Amplifier Afterglow Primer & Luminizer
$3 $7
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Sephora Collection 15mL Beauty Amplifier Afterglow Primer & Luminizer for $3. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • paraben-free
  • can be used as a traditional primer, mixed with foundation, or used as a luminizer/strobing product
