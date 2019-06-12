New
$3 $7
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Sephora Collection 15mL Beauty Amplifier Afterglow Primer & Luminizer for $3. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- paraben-free
- can be used as a traditional primer, mixed with foundation, or used as a luminizer/strobing product
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Solimo Antibacterial 56-oz. Liquid Hand Soap
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and the best price we could find
Amazon the Solimo Antibacterial 56-oz. Liquid Hand Soap for
Stock run out? Do not despair, more is on the way.
Update: The price has dropped to $3.75.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Neutrogena Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45 2-Pack
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Neutrogena Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45 2-Pack for $11.99. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last August, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Nivea Men's Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set
$15
free shipping
Amazon offers the Nivea Men's Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set for $25. Clip the on-page 40% off coupon to cut that price to $15. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw this for $2 less in November. Buy Now
Features
- includes products for shaving, washing, and moisturizing
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Face & Body Bar 3-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Face & Body Bar 3-Pack for $9.94. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
JCPenney · 4 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
