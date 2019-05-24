Walmart offers the SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe for $138 with free shipping. That's $1 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Buy Now
Features
  • 1-hour ETL fire protection rating for media
  • 8" ETL water-resistant rating for up to 24 hours
  • 15-foot drop test ETL rating