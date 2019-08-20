New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sentry Safe 1.2-Cu. Ft. Electronic Fire Safe
$130 $216
free shipping

Walmart offers the SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe for $129.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and around $60 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same
  • Model: SFW123ES
  • 15-foot drop test ETL rating
  • 8" ETL water-resistant rating for up to 24 hours
  • 1-hour ETL fire protection rating for media
