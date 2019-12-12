Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Sentry Safe 0.66-cu. ft. Fire-Resistant Waterproof Box Safe
$40 $89
free shipping

That's $3 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • interior measures 12" x 8.1" x 11.6"
  • ETL verified to withstand up to 72 hours of water submersion
  • UL classified to endure up to 30 minutes at 1,550° F
  • flat key lock
  • built-in carrying handles
  • includes 2 keys
  • Model: FHW40100
