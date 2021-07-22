SensorPedic Cool Nights Moisture-Wicking Standard Pillow 2-Pack for $24
Macy's · 1 hr ago
SensorPedic Cool Nights Moisture-Wicking Standard Pillow 2-Pack
$24 $28
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "BTS" for a savings of $4, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
  • made in the USA
  • hypoallergenic fill
  • measures 28" x 20" x 5" each
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 7/25/2021
