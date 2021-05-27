SensorPedic Adjust-A-Cube Adjustable Gel-Infused Memory Foam Queen Bed Pillow for $34

That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most sellers charge at least $55. Buy Now at Macy's
- adjustable firmness
- polyester cover
That's a savings of up to $7 on a range of five sizes. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Grey or Green.
- XS for $19.99 ($2 off)
- S for $19.99 ($4 off)
- M for $21.99 ($4 off)
- L for $23.99 ($7 off)
- XL for $34.99 ($1 off)
Apply coupon code "50PWOI2U" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hokeki BT via Amazon.
- memory foam
- washable zippered cover
- anti-mold
Nearly all bed-size/thickness options are 41% to 49% off; plus, coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" takes an extra 10% off select orders of $100 or more, 15% off $200 or more, or 20% off $300 or more. That's a savings of up to $140 off list, even if you don't pad your order to reach a higher discount. (But if you do have more back-to-class shopping to do, see the related offer below for more coupon-eligible items.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- For example, the 3" queen topper, priced at $78.90, is a low by a buck, although most retailers charge $99 or more.
- Most options receive free shipping; otherwise, pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.24 shipping fee.
- infused with SureCool temperature-regulating gel
- conforms to the body to provide support and relieve pressure
Coupon code "DEALNEWS70" yields big savings on a variety of colors in the full range of bed sizes, including Twin from $44.70 ($104 off), up to California King for $59.70 ($139 off). Shop Now at Linens & Hutch
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Save on over 71,000 items for your home, with discounts starting at 20% and most items marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
- Pictured is the Kathan Outdoor Aluminum 7-Piece Dining Set for $3,179 ($3,620 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
- Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
