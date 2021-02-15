It's $231 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the open box Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,138.09 ($160 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
Prep for the big game with savings on TVs, headphones, laptops, monitors, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at BuyDig
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung Surround Sound Bar Home Rear Speaker Kit for $130 ($48 less than sealed unit).
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Save on cameras, photography accessories, laptops, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, but many items ship free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Adorama
- auto-tuning
- transmits even through walls
- connect to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- Model: 502011
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Adorama
- detects temps from -4°F to 248°F
- enhances resolution and accuracy
- 1.8m drop test rating
- Model: 435-0015-03
That's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Adorama
- Add it to cart to see this price.
- 33 1/3 and 45 rpm
- Phono EQ Built-in
- Moving Magnet Cartridge
- Model: PL-990
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Circuit City
- They're available in Black or White.
- volume control, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, pair mode, voice assistant, and equalizer preset
- 7 hours run-time
- 4 ear pad sizes
- Model: SEN508900
It's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- balance control for right/left volume adjustment
- selectable hearing boost presets & additional noise suppression mode
- includes headphones, transmitter, digital optical cable, analog audio cable, power supply, 4 adapters, & 2 rechargeable batteries
- Model: 508675
