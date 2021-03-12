New
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$59 $300
free shipping

It's $240 off list and $10 under our February mention. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
  • wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
