Sennheiser HD 630VB Headphones
$169 $500
free shipping

That's at least $61 less than you'd pay from another Circuit City storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Sold by Circuit City via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "CIR30" to get this discount.
  • 10Hz to 42kHz frequency range
  • omni-directional microphone
  • bass boost (+/- 5dB at 50 Hz)
  • 3.5mm to 6.5mm adapter
  • carry bag
  • Model: HD 630VB
  • Code "CIR30"
  • Expires 9/9/2019
