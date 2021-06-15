Sennheiser Father's Day Sale: Up to 43% off

New
Sennheiser · 1 hr ago
up to 43% off
free shipping
Shop select discounted wireless headphones. Shop Now at Sennheiser
- Pictured are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Headphones for $249.95 ($50 off).
Expires 6/20/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
UntilGone · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Replacement Wireless Charging Case
$18 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Shure Portable Collapsible Headphones
$13 $49
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 36mm drivers
- 25Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- 100dB sensitivity
- 34 ohms impedance
- Model: SRH145
eBay · 5 days ago
Certified Refurb Sony Extra Bass True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$40 $130
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
Features
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
eBay · 4 days ago
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses
$99 $200
free shipping
That's $1 under our mention from a few days ago, and it's $70 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
