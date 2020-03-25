Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit
$20 $50
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • The hub controls up to 64 smart bulbs via the Sengled Element Home mobile app.
  • Includes three bulbs.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register